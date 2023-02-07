2 hours ago

Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi in an application has asked the High Court to cite the North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for contempt after he kicked a court writ on the ground upon service by bailiff.

According to him Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has brought the administration of justice and the authority of the law as well as the Honourable Court into disrepute and same ought to be punished by the Court by commitall to prison for contempt.

He says the court's action will protect the whole administration of justice and serve as a deterrent to others.

Okudzeto Ablakwa kicks court writ on the ground upon service by bailiff

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa kicked away a writ filed against him by the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng.

The order seeks to restrain him from making further public disclosures of the private information, documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the Applicant; and for such further order or orders as the Court deems fit.

He was served by a bailiff on Friday, February 3, 2023 on the premises of Metro Television after appearing on their morning show, Good Morning Ghana.

In the video, the legislator who was seen standing by his vehicle in the company of the bailiff, later entered the car in an attempt to drive off.

However, the bailiff dropped the document on the ground in his presence. This compelled Mr Ablakwa to get out of the car. He then kicked the document away from his vehicle and returned to his seat and drove off.