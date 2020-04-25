59 minutes ago

Outspoken entertainment pundit, Enoch Agyepong has called on stakeholders in the creative arts industry to mount pressure on the president to ease the ban on social gathering that has affected many events.

Following the lifting of the three weeks partial lockdown by President Akufo-Addo on Monday, Enoch Agyepong asserted, “If the president has lifted the ban on free movement then let’s put pressure on him to lift ban on social gathering”.

Enoch Agyepong who doubles as the boss of Speech Productions made the call when he appeared on Onua 95.1 FM’s entertainment talk show Anigye mmre hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong.

“Let us all understand that if we go for events, we will wash our hands before we enter any auditorium, if the president has lifted the ban why is he still holding us, an auditorium with 500 sitting capacity should accept 250 and let us ensure the 250 people adhere to washing before they are allowed to enter the auditorium,” he suggested.

“You cannot throw everybody outside going about their normal duties and leave us, entertainers handicap. So let us tell the president we have awards schemes like 3music Awards, VGMA etc,” he added.