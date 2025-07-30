10 hours ago

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has praised Ghana’s economic performance in the first half of 2025, highlighting the country's resilience despite persistent global trade tensions and geopolitical instability.

The assessment follows the presentation of the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson. In its post-budget digest, PwC described Ghana’s economic data as a reflection of a credible and improving recovery, with signs that the benefits of macroeconomic stability are beginning to positively impact businesses and households.

“Our overall view is, so far, so good,” the report noted. “Sustained improvement, however, will require discipline, a clear vision, and genuine adherence to public accountability. We agree with the Minister that the data reflects a significant short-term recovery.”

PwC commended the government’s fiscal and monetary discipline over the first six months of 2025, pointing to key achievements such as a primary budget surplus, reduced public debt, and a stabilised local currency. The report also observed that lower inflation was beginning to ease cost pressures, particularly in formal retail settings, even though price resistance persists in the informal market.

The firm acknowledged that Ghana’s progress was achieved in the face of serious external challenges, including trade restrictions influenced by shifts in U.S. foreign policy and ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

PwC’s analysis bolsters growing market confidence that Ghana is on the path to recovery. However, it stressed that maintaining the current trajectory will require continued structural reforms, responsible fiscal policy, and greater resilience planning to guard against external shocks.

Mid-Year Budget Highlights

According to the government’s mid-year review, Ghana’s economy expanded by 5.3% in the first quarter of 2025, with non-oil GDP growth reaching 6.8%. The agricultural sector grew by 6.6% year-on-year, reflecting improved productivity and better food supply chains.

Inflation saw a dramatic decline, falling from 23.8% in December 2024 to 13.7% by mid-2025—one of the sharpest drops in recent memory. This contributed to a general easing of credit conditions, with interest rates on Treasury bills declining by 13 to 14 percentage points and average commercial lending rates falling to around 27%.

The Ghana cedi also appreciated against major foreign currencies, supported by a stronger external sector and renewed investor confidence. Gross international reserves rose to US$11.12 billion—equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover, up from 3.2 months a year earlier.

The government reported savings of GH¢4.9 billion in domestic debt interest payments, thanks to improved debt management strategies.

Finance Minister Ato Forson attributed the positive economic performance to fiscal consolidation, tight monetary policy, a stable exchange rate, and reforms under Ghana’s IMF-supported programme. He projected continued macroeconomic stability in the second half of the year, underpinned by improved revenue collection and ongoing disinflation.