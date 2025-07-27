4 hours ago

A new nationwide survey conducted by global consultancy firm PwC has revealed that a sweeping 95% of Ghanaians believe the country’s macroeconomic performance in the first half of 2025 has either met or exceeded their expectations, reflecting a cautiously optimistic sentiment toward Ghana’s economic direction under the current administration.

The findings, released on July 24, come at a critical time as the government seeks to consolidate gains made in stabilizing the economy after years of volatility, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, external debt pressure, and domestic fiscal imbalances.

The online survey, which captured a wide demographic of respondents, shows that confidence in the nation’s economic framework appears to be gradually rebounding.

Notably, 68% of those surveyed expressed optimism that Ghana will meet or even surpass its projected real GDP growth target of 4.0% by the end of 2025.

Despite these encouraging indicators, the report highlights a clear disconnect between macro-level improvements and everyday living conditions.

About 45% of respondents said the easing inflation trend has not translated into tangible relief in their daily expenses, suggesting that food prices, rent, transport, and other essential costs remain stubbornly high for many households.

Even so, 62% remain hopeful that the Bank of Ghana’s end-of-year inflation target of 12%—and the government’s even more ambitious 11% benchmark—can still be achieved.

The central bank was widely commended by respondents for its role in stabilizing inflation over the period under review, with monetary tightening policies credited for slowing price increases.

The Bank of Ghana has, over the past 18 months, maintained a tight monetary policy stance, including high interest rates and regulatory interventions aimed at managing liquidity and stabilizing the cedi.

The survey results suggest that while macroeconomic discipline is gaining traction, the benefits have yet to trickle down equitably.

The PwC report also touched on taxation, a hot-button issue for many Ghanaians.

While 60% of participants believe the overall tax policy environment in the first half of 2025 has been “supportive,” many also called for reforms to simplify tax codes and widen the tax net.

Conversely, 25% described their experience with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and tax administration processes as unsatisfactory, citing bureaucratic bottlenecks, poor digital integration, and limited education on tax obligations.

The findings arrive as the Ministry of Finance prepares to present its mid-year budget review to Parliament, a key moment that may influence public and investor sentiment heading into the second half of the year.

Economists say that while confidence is a crucial asset in economic recovery, it must be supported by real improvements in jobs, incomes, and business growth to be sustainable.

PwC’s survey, though not scientific in terms of national sampling representation, provides a snapshot of urban and digitally active citizens’ perception of Ghana’s economic trajectory—and offers policymakers both encouragement and a reminder of the social gap between indicators and lived experience.