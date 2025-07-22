5 hours ago

Professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is calling on Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to provide clearer updates on proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) reforms and related tax measures during the mid-year budget review scheduled for July 24.

The government had outlined a framework for overhauling the VAT system in its March 2025 budget, with implementation expected to roll out gradually over the course of the year.

Speaking to Citi Business News, Vish Ashiagbor, Senior Partner at PwC Ghana, emphasized the need for transparency and progress updates on these planned reforms.

“We expect the Minister to confirm that the March budget is largely on track. That level of consistency has been reassuring for the business community,” Ashiagbor noted.

He added that while the initial budget generated optimism—particularly around the potential removal of levies such as the COVID-19 tax—further assessments were promised before any concrete action would be taken.

“The March budget raised expectations, especially regarding VAT reforms. The mid-year review is now the right time to communicate clearer timelines and next steps,” he said.

Businesses and investors are closely watching for signals that the government is committed to streamlining the tax regime, reducing compliance burdens, and creating a more predictable fiscal environment to support economic recovery.