6 hours ago

The Atebubu-Amantin chapter of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) in the Bono East Region is urging government and employers to create flexible and remote work opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the implementation of the 24-hour economy policy.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a chapter meeting in Atebubu, Chairman Sulemana Shaibu stated that the group, which has 474 registered members, is ready to support the government’s flagship economic initiative.

“We are pleased with the government’s commitment to implementing the 24-hour economy in line with its governance strategy,” he said. “We also need job opportunities tailored to our abilities so that we can actively participate in and contribute to the success of this policy and help build an inclusive society.”

Mr. Shaibu stressed that introducing flexible job options would significantly reduce unemployment among PwDs and help them live more dignified and independent lives.

He noted that the extended service and working hours envisaged under the 24-hour economy policy could provide PwDs with greater access to essential services, employment, and social support.

“With more accessible and inclusive job opportunities and services integrated into the 24-hour economy, persons with disabilities will be empowered to live with more autonomy and self-sufficiency,” he concluded.

The GSPD chapter reiterated its commitment to supporting national development and called on stakeholders to ensure that PwDs are not left behind as Ghana rolls out its economic transformation agenda.