1 hour ago

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in the same group as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, the Walia ibex of Ethiopia and the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the second round draw of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In a draw held in Egypt and conductor by former world cup winner Marcel Desailly,Ghana avoided any of the big guns on the continent because they were seeded in Pot 1.

Four teams were placed into ten groups with the second round or the group stage qualifiers commencing on the in March 2020 and comes to an end in October 2021.

After which the winners of the ten groups will be drawn into a five two legged knockout ties set to be played in November with the winners progressing to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In Ghana's group, South Africa is the only nation that has ever made it to the World Cup for three times with the first coming in France in 1998,then in Korea/Japan in 2002 before finally hosting and playing at home in South Africa 2010 World Cup.

FULL DRAW BELOW: