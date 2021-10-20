1 hour ago

QATAR AIRWAYS, the award-winning airline, has celebrated its first year of operations to Accra, marked by rapid growth and product enhancement.

The first Qatar Airways flight flew into Kotoka International Airport on 29 September, 2020, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline started operations in Ghana with three flights a week, increasing to five flights a week from 22 August 2021. Currently, the airline operates five weekly Accra – Doha flights to over 140 destinations on the next generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with new Business Class design.

“Africa is one of Qatar Airways’ key growth regions in its global network, and Ghana is an important market in West Africa. Our frequency increase and operating the latest Boeing 787-9 aircraft on all flights between Accra and Doha, underpin our commitment to the market. It was a bold move to launch when we did, faced with the many challenges of the pandemic, but we were confident that the market would respond positively to our award-winning travel experience, and the first year has proved that,” said Hendrik Du Preez, Vice President, Africa, Qatar Airways.

Passengers from Accra can enjoy the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with 311 seats – 30 Business Class Suites and 281 seats in Economy Class. Arranged in a herringbone pattern, in a 1-2-1 configuration, each suite in Business Class has direct aisle access with a sliding door to ensure the ultimate in privacy and comfort. Passengers seated in adjoining centre suites can slide the privacy panels away at the touch of a button to create their very own enclosed private space.

The Business Class Suite transforms into a 79” fully-flat bed, offering elevated levels of comfort on board; seats are equipped with a dedicated phone holder with a wireless charging technology that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

In Economy Class, each seat is equipped with a 13-inch Panasonic IFE touch screen in addition to a personal electronic device holder for both mobile and iPad devices. Passengers will enjoy the full dining experience ‘Quisine’, offering an elevated Economy Class travel experience.

Qatar Airways travellers from Accra can now enjoy new baggage allowances ranging from 46 Kg for Economy Class split over two pieces and 64 Kg split over two pieces in Business Class.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), was recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, by the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.