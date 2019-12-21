53 minutes ago

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA), signed an agreement today that will see the CAF Super Cup take place on 14 February 2020 in Doha, Qatar’s capital.

The Super Cup match to be played on February 14th will see Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), winners of the 2018-19 CAF Champions League take on Zamalek (Egypt), winners of the 2018-19 CAF Confederation Cup.

Next year’s competition marks the second time in a row that Doha hosts the CAF Super Cup within the framework of cooperation agreement between CAF and the QFA.

Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic were crowned champions of the Total CAF Super Cup 2019 for the second time in their history, defeating Esperance of Tunisia 2-1 last March at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in Doha, a game watched by more than 18,000 spectators.

It was the first time the one-off match was played outside the African continent.