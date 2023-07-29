5 hours ago

An Accra High Court has scheduled October 19, 2023, as the date to deliver a ruling on the contempt case filed against Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, KT Hammond.

The contempt application was lodged by Gyakye Quayson’s lawyers in response to comments made by the Trade and Industry Minister during a media interview, which were deemed contemptuous.

Mr Quayson’s lawyers are asking the High Court to punish Mr Hammond for saying James Quayson may as well leave Parliament since he would end up in jail.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, KT Hammond allegedly drew a comparison between the Gyakye Quayson case and that of Adamu Sakande, suggesting that the Assin North MP would face a similar fate by going to prison.

“There is something we call precedence at the court. This is the same thing that happened with Adamu Sakande. He came to this House…the same NDC (National Democratic Congress) members were the ones who sacked him from parliament and took him to court. He was imprisoned and he eventually died and was buried. It is the same matter,” he said.

“They are making all kinds of noise about his swearing-in. I prompted the former deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine to tell the gentleman that we have seen this before in this House. He should leave this House before he would be jailed,” he said.

Gyakye Quayson had hoped to proceed with the case on Friday, but the court adjourned it instead. The court has directed all parties involved to submit their written addresses by August 31. The final ruling will be delivered on October 19.

During the hearing, KT Hammond, who was late, was represented by his lawyer Kwaku Paintsil. On the other side, Abraham Amaliba, Head of NDC legal affairs, represented Gyakye Quayson and spoke to the media after the proceedings. He explained that the contempt application was brought against KT Hammond for the comments that they believe could impact Gyakye Quayson’s trial.

“You are aware there has been a contempt application filed against KT Hammond. Today was the day stated for the matter to be heard. Don’t forget that we had already come to court on this matter, and the court ordered that if we have to file any process, we need to do that before July 25. We filed our supplementary affidavit on July 25, today we are back in court and the court has stated that we should file written addresses, it doesn’t want oral submissions, we filed our written addresses on August 31, but return to court in October for the ruling. He made some comments that we think affect the trial of Gyakye Quayson, that’s why we brought him to court. We choose our victim, everybody chooses his/her victim, and we decided to bring KT Hammond, today we have chosen him,” he explained.

KT Hammond, who later appeared at the court premises, asserted that he was targeted by the complainants and clarified the reason for his absence when the case was called.

“It’s not for them to decide. The arbiter in this matter is the presiding judge, but I was misinformed, I was told that it was 11:30 am, but my lawyers were there. My understanding is that it’s being adjourned to October 19. KT Hammond will always be a target, you do know that,” he said.