4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for the Nkawkaw constituency in the Eastern Region, Seth Adjei Baah, has described the decision of the Minority Caucus to boycott parliamentary business in solidarity with Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, as an act of intimidation towards the judiciary.

Mr. Baah expressed concern over the Caucus’ actions, which he emphasized could be likened to actions seeking to compel the judiciary to give a ruling that would be favourable to them.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the former lawmaker urged the Minority to give the judiciary the chance to do its work.

“They should give the judiciary the chance to do what is right, because they are trying the case and the lawyers are there. I know they will do the right thing, so it is not about following up that will influence the decision of the court. I would therefore plead with my brothers to come back to Parliament so that we can see how we can move Ghana forward. If a few people want to go with him [James Gyakye Quayson] to court, that is fine, but boycotting the work of Parliament is something we should not do.”

He further indicated that if the Caucus feels the pressure to prosecute Mr. Quayson, who is on trial for forgery and perjury, is emanating from the executive, as is widely alleged, the energy focused on flooding the court on Mr. Quayson’s trial day should be channeled towards the Jubilee House.

“If they [the Minority] think the problem is coming from the executive, then they should go and picket over there and tell them that they are not happy, but not go and put pressure on the judiciary because their presence there is intimidating.”

Mr. Quayson is currently facing trial for perjury. The High Court hearing the case had decided to sit on the case every day, but this decision has not gone down well with the Minority.

MPs making the Minority Caucus thus decided to boycott Parliament on days Mr Quayson would be in court.

They have done that four times already bringing parliamentary business to a halt. MPs on the Majority side had criticised the decision, but the Minority remains adamant.

