1 hour ago

Queen of Tertiary Africa 2019, Joyce Konadu Idun has successfully launched her girl child education project at the N’ Joy Hotel in Sakumono, near Tema.

Themed ‘Sexual and reproductive health education of the girl child’, the well organized launch and fund raising dinner sought to throw more light on girl child sexuality education.

The dark-skinned beauty queen, in her address stated “Your presence tonight has re-echoed the faith that we still have as men and women, who are willing to contribute to the growth and development of the young girl in Ghana.

“ . . I have many regrets and I know you have some too. But have you realized that the painful regrets are those you could have done something about but did not?

“Do you know that there are many of sad but unheard stories of teenage mothers in the rural and urban centers of our country who are facing the harsh consequences of their wrong and sometimes, uninformed choices and decisions?.”

She added “And do you know that there are yet several young teenage girls about to make this wrong decision? Do you again know that many brilliant girls have missed their chance of becoming great leaders, investors and professionals due to teenage pregnancy.?

“Research has proven that about 50% of adolescents become sexually active before enrolling in Senior high school. Today about 30% of all births registered in Ghana are to adolescent mothers (15-19yrs). According to the NationalDirector of Girls Education unit in Ghana Education Service, out of the 7,293 pregnancies recorded in the 2018/19 academic year, 1,024 were adolescent victims in upper primary, 4,836 in the Junior High School and1, 433 in Senior High Schools.”

She pointed out that “In my role as an ambassador for the Sexual and Reproductive Health of adolescents to promote girl child education, I intend to use this platform not to receive the so-called ‘celebrity’ appellation, but commence serious and passionate sexual and reproductive health sensitization, training and educational tour among adolescents in schools across four (4) regions in Ghana (Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, and Ashanti regions).”

The beauty queen noted that she will embark on massive financial and human resources campaigns to encourage abstinence as a preventive measure as well as provide other key sexual and reproductive health needs for young girls.

She mentioned “Even though preventive measures like the use of condoms and contraceptives have been largely promoted, we would strongly argue through this project that abstinence at younger ages sufficiently reduces the prevalence of negative sexual and reproductive health outcomes like unintended pregnancies and abortions.”

President of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Emefa Adeti of Multi Media fame, among other dignitaries graced the event.

Arranged by Glamorous Events Consult, organizers of Queen of Tertiary Africa, the project launch was preceded by a health talk on the Coronavirus pandemic by Sebastian Eugene Arthur, Research Scientist, Cambridge University.

It was supported by Highlander Studioz, Safe Hands Academy, Glamorous Events Consult, Twumygraphy, O.K's Kloset and Unique Fabrics.

Source: peacefmonline