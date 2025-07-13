14 hours ago

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, the business magnate behind Quick Angels Limited, has unveiled an ambitious food relief programme aimed at tackling hunger across Ghana.

Through his RNAQ Foundation, Quaye is set to roll out a nationwide initiative that will provide one free hot meal a day to anyone in need.

Dubbed #FoodBank under hashtags like #EatForFree and #RNAQFoundation, the project plans to establish food banks in various communities, offering safe spaces where individuals can walk in and eat daily—no questions asked.

Announcing the initiative via social media, Quaye shared that his inspiration comes from a deep-seated belief formed in childhood: "No one should ever go hungry." Now equipped with the means to act on that conviction, he said, “I’ve made it my mission to give every Ghanaian access to food, one community at a time.”

The first food bank locations are set to open soon, with a long-term goal of expanding across all regions. “As long as God gives me strength, we’ll keep expanding,” Quaye affirmed.

The announcement has drawn widespread praise from the public, with many lauding the effort as a timely response to the growing issue of food insecurity in the country.