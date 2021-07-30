30 minutes ago

Ghana’s famous spiritual mogul, Quotation Master’s wife has been installed as the left-wing chief (Benkum Hene) of the Kwahu Bepong chieftaincy.

The ceremony which took place at the Kwahu Bepong Palace in the Eastern Region on Thursday July 29, came as a surprise to many listeners and followers of ‘Kwaku Lucifer’ because some had no idea he was married .

His wife, privately known as Yaa Tima, is a member of the royal family and took over her new position from the late Nana Asare Fourdjour.

During the ceremony she was carried across the principal streets of Kwahu Bepong and was advised to seek counsel from the elders and to serve the people of Bepong with respect.

Speaking at the ceremony, Quotation master indicated that this is a confirmation of his campaign about Ghana going back to Her roots and Her citizens learning their culture of worshiping their gods.

He further congratulated his wife for the courage and determination to take up the mantel to serve his people and pledge to support her all the way.

Source: peacefmonline.com