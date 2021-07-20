1 hour ago

Jonathan Amponsah Mensah, the Manager of Rich FM, an Assin Fosu-based radio station, has been arrested by the Central Regional Police Command for dishonestly appropriating cash to the tune of GHS 104,090.00.

The Police Command in a statement said the Chief Executive Officer of the station reported the suspect on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 2:30 pm.

“The suspect, with intent to defraud also forged and presented to him some receipts including invoices of purported payments he made from 2019 up to date, to the National Communication Authority (NCA) – Takoradi Office, on commitment charges such as Annual Regulatory Link Spectrum and Authorisation fees,” it added.

The CEO of the station also reported that the suspect, in the first quarter of 2021 presented a series of invoices supposedly from the National Communication Authority (NCA) on the aforementioned services and issued him cheques to pay off.”

He was however suspicious of the trend of the charges that were being allocated to the radio station.

On, Friday, July 9, 2021, he personally went to the office with two of the invoices including payment receipts of respective cash amounts of GHS 21,000.00 and GHS 25,000.00.

Officials at the NCA upon scrutiny uncovered that both the invoices which capture the purported signatures of the Acting Director-General of the Authority, Joe Anokye, and the two receipts with serial numbers: 00070 dated January 1, 20211, and 00441/2021 dated March 10, 2021, were forged documents and inconsistent with what were recorded during the reviewed period.

It was further detected that the radio station had defaulted payment of its charges since 2019.

The two forged invoices and two forged payment receipts of NCA were retained as evidence.

Source: citifmonline