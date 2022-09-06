1 hour ago

Former Holland midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has heaped praises on Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed for his qualities on the pitch.

The midfielder did all he could to force a move to Everton including boycotting training but the Dutch giants managed to hang onto the player.

Kudus has been on the fringes on the first team failing to make a single start after five matches in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The former Tottenham midfielder was impressed with how Mohammed Kudus came in on Saturday's 4-0 win against SC Cambuur.

The Ajax midfielder participated in the entire second half and scored the last goal of the match.

'I like that,' said Van der Vaart at Studio Voetbal on Sunday evening. "He doesn't get many chances, but he really has everything a good midfielder or half striker should have. He is incredibly strong on the ball, a wonderful player to watch. That is why Ajax did not let him go. I think they're going to have a lot of fun with him.'

Kudus took the position of Brian Brobbey as striker against Cambuur, not his favorite place on the field. He also proved that he could be of value in that place, but a basic place seems far away. “He's going to fill in. He is a young player who will accept that. But when he comes in, you immediately have quality on the field', said Van der Vaart.

"I would almost recommend him: go somewhere else and become a basic player. He will certainly accept to sit on the bench, but he may have to leave if he gets another offer in January," he added. Kudus wanted to leave for the interested Everton in the past week, but his club did not agree to a transfer.