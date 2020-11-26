1 hour ago

Rafael Mensah, The Chief Executive Officer Of Rafarazzi African Couture On Tuesday 24th November,2020 held an event at Kegali Hotel at Dansoman Accra.

Acts in the entertainment industry gathered to witness the colourful event which was special appearance Of Hon Ursula Owusu Ekufful, Member of parliament Ablekuma South, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, The Afro-Arab Group Chairman among other dignitaries.

The Theme For Colourful Event Was 'INDEPENDENCE: Shop At Your Convenience'.

Mr Mensah launched the portal which will be focused on fashion stories and also customers can also purchase items from the Rafarazzi African Couture and deliver to them at their doorsteps.

In an interview Abeiku Santana, who was the Master Of Ceremonies at the event he hinted that indeed Rafarazzi has set the pace which will be difficult for other to emulate.

"The young guy needs more attention to sell his ideas to the world. He is a world class fashion designer".

Hon Ursula Owusu Ekufful on her part showered praises on Rafarazzi who is a graduate from the Methodist University for setting up his own business to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

"He must be commended for such initiative. As you can see very soon everything in the country will go digital. Rafarazzi African Couture is now digital so wherever you are you can purchase your products and deliver to you". Hon Ursula added.

Mr Rafael Mensah on his part highlighted the motive behind the www.rafarazzi.com portal.

"As a brand, we have evolved in our product line-up, and today have many wonderful items that customers can purchase for various social and business events".

He commended Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Tic,Exdoe,Kalybos for their unflinching efforts in helping to grow market products from Rafarazzi.

Products from his outfit can be seen in the United States Of America,South Africa,Canada,Germany,Italy,Turkey,Ukraine among other Europeans countries.

Everyone can log on to www.rafarazzi.com purchase his/her product and it will be delivered even if you are abroad because of his collaboration with DHL.

The event saw performance Renowned musicians like Article Wan, Luta, Legendary Exdoe, Jah Lead with Asa Band owned by Asamoah Gyan

Bismarck the Joke, Mr Kofi Adjololo, Kalybos among others were there to grace the event.