4 hours ago

The fastest-growing Ghanaian fashion brand, Rafarazzi African Couture has been announced as a partner for the upcoming Ghana To The World Festival which will take place in London.

The Founder and President of Rafarazzi African Couture who also doubles as the Chief Executive Director of Jollof and Afrobeat in his address noted that partnering with the organizers of Ghana To The World Festival is to market the rich Ghanaian culture to the diasporans.

"At Rafarazzi African Couture, it's our goal to promote the rich Ghanaian culture to the diasporans and also support events promoting the Ghanaian culture across the globe".

This will be the second time the Ghanaian-owned business outfit is sponsoring an event that targets Ghanaian cultural promotion.

Ghana To The World Festival is one of Ghana's biggest and most entertaining arts, cultural and musical festival in the diaspora-focused and highlighting the rich cultural heritage and tourism potentials of Ghana with the objective of fostering economic growth through tourism.

The 2023 edition happens to be the first and is scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom from Friday 28th July to Sunday 30th July, 2023 at the Aerodrome Primary Academy, Goodwin Rd, Croydon CRO 4EJ.