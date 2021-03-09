1 hour ago

The Minister of Railways Development, Mr John-Peter Amewu, has stated that one of his many plans for the railway sector is to leave a legacy of a revamped and robust sector that drives Ghana’s transport sector.

He said it would also be his priority as the new minister to speed up processes for the completion of the Intercontinental transportation system through rail from Tema to Burkina Faso.

Mr Amewu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hohoe Constituency, said the completion of the system would facilitate the supply of products and services while creating a good business bond with neighbouring Burkina Faso and beyond.

Implementation

The MP pledged to work to speed up the full implementation of Ghana’s Railway master plan that included a comprehensive plan for the Western, Eastern, Central railway infrastructure and the suburban railway infrastructure, among others.

Stakeholders

He called on Ghanaians, employees and other stakeholders of the railway development ministry to provide their unalloyed support and prayers to help him drive change in the railway sector.

He said he would also detach the asset ownership role of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) as a regulator of the industry, adding that “I sincerely believe this will help bring efficiency and encourage the private sector to drive the growth of the industry.”

He commended his predecessor, Mr Joe Ghartey, for his good work at revamping the railway sector during his tenure.