4 hours ago

The Railway Workers Union has threatened a strike action effective August 22, 2022, over issues with the management of the Ghana Railway Company.

In a statement declaring their intention, the union noted there has been a growing influence of the Ghana Railways Development Authority in the affairs of the company.

“The union has been critical of the Railway Act, Act 779 which it says transfers its assets under the care of the Ghana Railways Development Authority.

“Series of appeals for this Act, to be reviewed since GRCL continues to be a going concern, have so far not yielded the desired results,” the statement read in part.

They bemoaned the Ghana Railways Development Authority has taken undue advantage of this Act and is perpetrating acts that are detrimental to the survival of GRCL.

In view of this, they feel neglected and believe the centre can no longer hold as they raise concerns about the disposal of scraps.

Below is the full statement:

UNFAIR TREATMENT OF GHANA RAILWAY COMPANY LIMITED(GRCL) BY GHANA RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY(GRDA)

The Railway Workers Union has over the years complained about the Railway Act, Act 779 which among other things transfers the Assets hitherto under the care of GRCL to GRDA. Series of appeals for this Act, to be reviewed, since GRCL continues to be a going concern has so far not yielded the desired results.

The GRDA as a result has taken undue advantage of this Act and is perpetrating acts that are detrimental to the survival of GRCL.

We state below some of the actions that are against the GRCL:

(1) Supervising and loading of three (3) trucks load of scraps of rails and sleepers at Kase in the Ashanti Region for sale.

(2) A recent directive to take over some Bungalows at Kumasi by 31st August 2022 in spite of the fact that officials of GRCL and their families occupy such Bungalows.

(3) Denying the GRCL from collecting rents on the operators who are on railway lands as previously being done by GRCL.

(4) Attempting to load and dispose of scraps of rails and sleepers at Kumasi railway station on 9th August 2022 something the railway workers at Kumasi fiercely resisted and it’s hanging currently.

We are very much aware of a directive from the Hon. Minister for Railways Development for all scraps to be collated and a Public Auction made to dispose of it, so why the piecemeal approach for its disposal and sale?

It must be noted that in all these arrangements, the interest of the GRCL is not considered.

Currently, the GRCL is heavily indebted to a number of institutions as it sometimes borrows from the Banks and its major client the Ghana Manganese Company to effect payment of salaries and purchase of fuel etc. Moreso, payment for June and July Salaries were paid just today 11th August 2022.

Adding to the above, the GRCL is operating the shuttle service from Accra to Tema and Kojokrom to Takoradi at a loss as those services are considered more of a social service than a commercial venture without any support from any angle to even purchase fuel for such operations.

The GRCL could have taken advantage of the sale of scraps and collecting of rents etc. to support its operations if the Assets were to be in its care.

In view of the foregoing, the leadership of the Union is left with no option than to say enough is enough and thereby will be acting soon as follows:

1. If the Ministry of Railways Development does not call GRDA to order and ensure an amicable solution to the challenges enumerated above which the Ministry is already aware of, as well as other challenges, the two (2) passenger services (ie) ACCRA TO TEMA and TAKORADI TO KOJOKROM, will from Monday 22nd August 2022 seize running as we can no longer borrow money to support such operations.

We have arrived at this decision because GRCL feels neglected and the Centre can no longer hold.

Thank you.