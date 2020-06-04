2 hours ago

The recent rains in parts of the country, have caused havoc in the Krowor Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Vehicles and shops were damaged by the rains but there was no human casualty in the Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Joshua Nii Bortey led a team of police officers, BNI, municipal works engineer and the Municipal Director for National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Bismark Okley to visit the scene to ascertain the extent of damage.

The team hired some chainsaw operators to cut the trees and clear the accident area at Nungua C5 to pave way for residents to resume their normal activities.

Mr. Bortey in an interview with Onua TV explained that they were grateful no human lives were lost.

He said the Assembly cannot compensate the victims but they have cleared the place for them to ease their burdens in this period.

In a related development, as part of efforts to ensure Accra and its surroundings stay out of any possible cholera outbreak and also support President Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, the MCE for Krowor, Joshua Nii Bortey and the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjjei Sowah, have visited the Nungua Old Cemetery which was turned into a refuse dumping site.

The aim of the visit was to afford the two chief executives the opportunity to halt the dumping of refuse at the site because a proper dumping site has been provided.

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, in an interview with Onua TV said the place would be cordoned off.