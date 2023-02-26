1 hour ago

Hundreds of buildings and some factories in parts of the Volta Region have been destroyed by Saturday’s torrential rains.

The rain which started around 3 pm and lasted for over an hour caused severe destruction to some structures within the region.

Some residents in the Afadjato South District of the Volta region are calling for support as they fear the situation may worsen.

Citi News’ Volta Regional Correspondent Desmond Selase Aggor reported that residents in some parts of the Volta Region are counting their losses while others have been thrown into a state of confusion as they are yet to identify a place to lay their heads.

Some factories have also shut down as their warehouses and machines were destroyed.

In the Adaklu District of the Volta Region, a rice factory had some parts of the facility damaged as a result of the rainstorm.

Residents in Tafi Atome in the Afadjato District who were severely hit by the rainstorm told Citi News, they have no place to seek shelter.

Lawrence Tettey, a farmer affected by Saturday’s rainstorm told Citi News that his family is compelled to seek shelter from neighbours as they have no alternative.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News want the government to support them with building materials.

Students on the other hand were not left out of the plight. Some say, their school uniforms and stationery have been destroyed and are appealing for support.

Assembly member for the Tafi Atome Electoral Area, Godwin Agbeko said, although such incidents had occurred in the past, they are yet to receive support from NADMO.

He is, however, hopeful the situation will be different this time.

Source: citifmonline