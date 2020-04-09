2 hours ago

Heavy rains accompanied by windstorm last Sunday, destroyed 148 buildings including school blocks, teachers bungalows and church buildings at Asempaneye and Ellukrom in the Juabeso and Bia West Districts in the Western North Region.

The rain, which lasted for more than two hours, rendered about 356 people homeless, and they are currently staying with friends and families.

It also caused havoc to other residential houses and pulled down a number of electricity poles.

Mr Francis Kwarteng, Assembly Member for Ellukrom Electoral Area, said about 15 buildings including a six-unit classroom block, which had been completed and was yet to be handed over to the community had its roof ripped off and that about 120 people were displaced in his electoral area.

Mr Francis Asante, the Assemblymember for Asempaneye/Breman Electoral area, said the roof of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Breman D/C Junior High School block with teachers’ bungalow was also ripped off.

He said a total of 113 buildings were destroyed at Asempaneye/Breman, 15 at Dominebo and five at Eteso rendering about 236 people homeless.

Both Assemblymen appealed to the government to assist the victims since some of them lost almost everything and were currently lodging with families and friends, which according to them was dangerous in this abnormal time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr George Kyere, Bia West District NADMO Coordinator when contacted, said he had visited the victims and sent an official report to the Regional office for assistance.

He, however, appealed to individuals and organizations to give the victims the needed assistance.