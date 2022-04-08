2 hours ago

The funeral of the late former Second Lady, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, will be held at the Blackstar Square in Accra on Friday, April 9, 2022.

According to the family, the remains of the wife of the late former Vice President, Aliu Mahama, will be conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the Executive Director of the Aliu Mahama Foundation, Dr. S. K. Frimpong, outlined the funeral arrangements.

He noted that the President, Vice President, and other Ministers of state will be at the state funeral.

“After that programme, we will take the body to Tamale where the burial will be held. She is going to be buried by her husband, the late Vice President,” he added.

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital.

Her death came 10 years after her husband, who died on November 16, 2012, aged 66, from a heart-related complication.

Source: citifmonline