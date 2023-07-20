3 hours ago

Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, has expressed his concerns regarding the performance of the Black Stars under the leadership of coach Chris Hughton.

Following a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign, where Ghana finished last in Group H, Hughton took charge of the national team.

While the Black Stars are yet to suffer a defeat under his guidance, Abbey emphasizes that significant improvements are needed.

"We are not too happy; we think there has to be a lot of improvement which needs to be made. We also don't have all the time in the world, so we need to be fast about it," Abbey stated.

Chris Hughton was appointed as the Black Stars boss in February 2023 and officially unveiled in March, alongside his assistants Didi Dramani and George Boateng.

The trio, along with Otto Addo, had successfully guided Ghana to the World Cup after defeating Nigeria in March 2022.

Given their prior experience with the national team, there are high expectations for Hughton and his coaching team to lead the Black Stars to success.

Ghana's next match is against the Central African Republic on September 3rd.

A positive result in this fixture will secure their qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

With important games ahead, the team will be eager to address the concerns raised by Randy Abbey and make the necessary improvements to achieve their goals.