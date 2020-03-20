10 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has been linked with a proposed move to Scottish giants Rangers in the summer as it is likely their star striker Alfredo Morelos will seek a move out of Scotland.

The Trabzonspor striker who started the season in blistering fashion had his season curtailed when he suffered an injury.

A survey done by the Scottish press this week indicated that 53% of Rangers fans are not so enthused about their club going in for the former Leeds United striker.

Aside most of the Rangers fans not in support of the the move for the Ghanaian there are comparisons between in and an expensive flop they bought in the past.

The Caleb Ekuban transfer has been compared to that of Tugay Kerimoğlu transfer in 1999.

In the news titled 'Brigade 2.0'; It was reported that Rangers should be very careful and should refrain from paying a serious testimonial fee.

They reminded that Ekuban was 25 years old and Trabzonspor had set a price of 9 million euro.

Therefore, it was written that the transfer carries high risks. In detail, it was emphasized that Ekuban scored only 3 goals and had injuries this season.