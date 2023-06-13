21 minutes ago

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, the 21-year-old German-born Ghanaian forward for Hamburger, has expressed his gratitude towards Ghana captain Andre Ayew for his support during his integration into the national squad after switching nationalities.

Konigsdorffer mentioned that Ayew played a significant role in making him feel like a valued member of the team. He acknowledged Ayew's caring nature and highlighted how the experienced forward has been there for him whenever he encountered difficulties.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Konigsdorffer spoke highly of Ayew's support, stating, "The person who helps me the most is Andre Ayew. He cares about me, he helps me. Whenever I have problems, he talks to me and provides assistance."

Konigsdorffer completed his nationality switch in June 2022. He added that playing for Ghana had always been his dream, and therefore, he did not hesitate before accepting the Ghana Football Association's proposal.

"The first call came in February 2022. When I received the first call, they asked me if I wanted to come to Ghana, and I immediately said, 'Let's do it.' I always said that if I got the chance, I wanted to play for my home country," Konigsdorffer explained.

With Andre Ayew's guidance and support, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer is excited to continue his journey with the Ghana national team and contribute to its success.