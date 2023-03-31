1 hour ago

Ghana and Hamburg SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has expressed his readiness to play for the Black Meteros if he is called up for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) in June.

The Black Meteors secured a place at the tournament which will serve as the qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics games after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate in a two legged tie.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer was born in Germany but has a Ghanaian parent and switched nationality in July 2022 but has struggled for a place in Ghana's packed attack.

Speaking to Ghanaweb in an interview, the former Germany youth player left his options opened to representing Ghana at the Olympic qualifying tournament.

“Maybe if they call me. I don’t know when the tournament is, but we never know.”

Yeboah was named in Ghana’s senior squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola but was an unused substitute in the two games.

He made his debut for the Black Stars in the 3-0 defeat to Brazil last year.