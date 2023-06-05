9 minutes ago

Black Stars Head Coach Chris Hughton has made a substitution in the Ghana national team squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifying match against Madagascar.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has been drafted in to replace Inaki Williams, who has been ruled out of the match due to a right knee injury.

Initially named in Ghana's squad, the Athletic Bilbao forward will be unable to participate in the crucial qualifier due to the injury he sustained to his right knee.

As a result, Hughton has decided to bring in Königsdörffer as a replacement.

The addition of Königsdörffer to the squad provides a fresh opportunity for the young player to showcase his skills and contribute to the national team's efforts in the AFCON qualifier.

Hughton and the coaching staff will be counting on Königsdörffer's talent and determination as they aim for a successful result against Madagascar.

While Inaki Williams' absence is unfortunate, the team's focus will be on supporting his recovery and ensuring that he returns to full fitness as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Königsdörffer's inclusion in the squad presents an exciting prospect for both the player and the Black Stars, as they continue their campaign in the AFCON qualifying tournament.