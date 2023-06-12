1 hour ago

Ransford Yeboah Koniigsdoffer, the forward for Hamburger SV, has expressed his disappointment after being left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old, who switched his nationality from Germany to play for Ghana, was initially named in the provisional squad for the tournament but was eventually dropped from the final 26-man squad by coach Otto Addo.

In an interview, Konigsdoffer revealed his sadness about the decision but also expressed his determination to earn a call-up for the next edition of the World Cup.

"I was very disappointed, but I will do my best. When I don't get a call-up, I must train harder to perform at my best in the next World Cup tournament," he told GhanaWeb.

He also shared that he grew up watching the Black Stars play in various tournaments and has a strong desire to represent the country in competitions like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup.

"I watch every tournament; I try to watch every time. The last African Cup wasn't our best. In the World Cup, our best performance was in 2010 when we were knocked out by Uruguay," he added.

Although Koniigsdoffer missed out on the World Cup, he has been named in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar. Additionally, he will feature for the Black Meteors in the 2023 U-23 AFCON in Morocco.

Despite the disappointment, Koniigsdoffer remains focused on his future and is determined to make the most of his opportunities to represent Ghana on the international stage.