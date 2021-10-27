1 hour ago

Live Konnect attendees at the Coco Vanilla in East Legon will again be buzzing on 12th November 2021 to another top performance this time from celebrated Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie.

King Sark, known outside entertainment as Michael Owusu Addo, will treat fans to songs from his recent hit album, "No Pressure" and some other fan favourite songs from his illustratious music career.

The 36-year-old award-winning rapper takes over the stage from Kwabena Kwabena who on 17th October gave his fans a tease of his upcoming album.

Live Konnect, the fast-growing platform has already served fans with live music performance from top musicians such as Medikal, Kidi and Mr Drew. Live Konnect is created by the gifted Ghanaian Disc Jockey, michael Ayenu aka DJ Mensah (The untouchable), who is poised to continuously rally and celebrate Ghanaian stars on monthly basis.

The official media partner for Live Konnect is African Entertainment (www.africanentertainment.com), a leading Pan-African media and entertainment news organization.

Johnie walker Gold Label and Singleton, two great brands of Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited, are the official sponsors of Live Konnect.

FOR TICKETS DIAL - *713*33*11#

For More Information Visit www.livekonnectglobal.com