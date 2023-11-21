44 minutes ago

In a dramatic Tuesday afternoon clash, Accra Hearts of Oak secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Accra Lions, with substitute Raphael Amponsah clinching his debut goal for the club in the dying moments of the game.

This marked the first match for the Phobians since parting ways with their former Dutch coach, Martin Koopman.

Hearts of Oak initiated the game with relentless pressure on the Accra Lions' defense, resulting in an early breakthrough as Hamza Issah's header, connecting with Salifu Ibrahim's free-kick, opened the scoring for the Phobians.

Despite a close attempt by Glid Otanga in the 15th minute to double the lead, Accra Lions capitalized on possession dominance to level the score.

Abass Salifu Samari's strike deflected off Kofi Agbesimah, eluding goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and securing the equalizer.

Accra Lions continued to press, with Yahaya Mohammed missing an opportunity in the 36th minute.

Hearts of Oak faced a setback when Amankwah Baafi limped off in the 41st minute, leading to Evans Adomako's entrance.

The first half concluded with a one-all draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the second half, Hearts of Oak, led by Hamza Issah and Salifu Ibrahim, persistently sought the match-winner.

Goalkeeper Daniel Afful thwarted their attempts before substitute Raphael Amponsah sealed the victory with a well-executed strike in the 86th minute.

This triumph ended Hearts of Oak's three-game winless streak and extended their unbeaten run in recent matches.

The victory propelled Hearts of Oak to the 9th position with 15 points, while Accra Lions find themselves in 14th place with 13 points after match-week 11 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.