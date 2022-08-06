2 hours ago

It appears Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena is not yet done with football despite his well documented health issues.

The former FC Zurich striker has joined fifth-tier club BSC Old Boys after departing Austrian side BW Linz after his heart condition flarred up.

He has signed a one year contract with his new lower tier side in an attempt to resucitate a career troubled by heart issues.

BW Linz terminated the contract of Raphael Dwamena due to a recurring heart trouble that has trouble his career in December, 2021.

The 26 year old striker collapsed whiles playing for his then Austrian side BW Linz in a cup game against TSV Hartberg on Tuesday 26th October,2021 and was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The game was abandoned after the incident when the player fell to the turf without any provocation whatsoever.

Despite recovering from the heart scare his club decided to terminate his contract on medical grounds as they feared the worst.

On 21 August 2017, FC Zürich agreed on a fee with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of Dwamena.

He was set to join Brighton subject to passing a medical, obtaining a work permit and international clearance, however the deal fell through after Dwamena failed his medical due to a heart condition and he had a heart monitor fixed.

In the summer of 2018, he transferred to Spain to join Levante.

He left the Frogs to join Real Zaragoza on loan the following season but his deal with the club was truncated after suffering a heart scare.

In October 2019, after new examinations were carried on his heart condition, the doctors recommended his immediate withdrawal and retirement from football.

He, however, continued after having implemented an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in January 2020

Dwamena returned to the field by signing for Danish second-tier side Velje BK after undergoing several medical tests in Barcelona.

Vejle BK withdrew the Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena from team engagements due to a relapse in his heart condition. He left the club with two goals in five appearances to his credit.

Before for the third time Dwamena suffered another relapse when he collapsed on the pitch whiles playing for BW Linz.

The player was expected to reluctantly call time on his brief playing career after a series of heart scares but has resurrected it.