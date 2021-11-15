7 hours ago

Ghanaian afrobeats singer, rapper and music producer, E.L has returned to Ghana ahead of BAR Concert at DJ Mensah's Live Konnect.

E.L, known in real life as Elom Adablah, touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Sunday, November 14, 2021, to a warm welcome from the highly talented DJ Mensah and his Live Konnect team.

E.L recently released his Extended Play (EP) titled the 'Bar 6'.

He is expected to be performing exciting and mind-blowing songs off the EP at Live Konnect come Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The venue for the Bar Concert is Coco Vanilla at Ajiringanor, East Legon, where Live Konnect has over the past months hosted several A-list artists including Medikal, KiDi, Mr Drew, kwabena kwabena and sarkodie

On Monday, November 22, 2021, E.L is expected to address the media on the upcoming Bar Concert.

The official media partner for Live Konnect is African Entertainment (www.africanentertainment.com), gh hyper, Ronnie is everywhere and gh kwaku.

Gold Label and Singleton, two great brands of Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited, are the official sponsors of Live Konnect.

DJ Mensah has pledged to assemble the finest of artists to support E.L at the Bar Concert to make it a memorable one.