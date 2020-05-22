7 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician and beat-maker, E.L on Thursday afternoon had his Stars to thank after walking out of a motor accident unscathed.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the around Okponglo Junction, on the Legon-Madina stretch.

It was a multiple collision situation involving a total of eight cars including the rappers Chevrolet Camaro sports car.

The accident occurred when a truck loaded with beverages crashed into a car, which then slammed into preceding cars (a total of 6), creating a sort of cascading effect that reached E.L’s vehicle.

However, The rapper escaped unhurt bar some few minor injuries as described by Entertainment portal, beeniewords.com.

"We were lucky to have E.L on phone and everyone will be relieved to know he’s in good shape, having suffered some minor injuries from the mishap", the portal stated.

‘‘Thanks to everyone who called or texted to check on him, especially his fans. We appreciate the love and we want say that he’s doing very well. Glory be to God,’’ E.L's management were quoted to have said.

He’s currently promoting the video for his hit single ‘Efa Wo Ho Ben?’.