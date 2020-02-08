1 hour ago

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Nigerian singer Yemi Alade seem to be patching things up after falling out two years ago.

On Thursday, Sarkodie asked Alade to follow him back on Twitter - and the singer obliged.

The two fell out in 2017 when Alade featured Sarkodie in her song, Ego, and he failed to show up for the video shoot.

At the time, Alade accused Sarkodie of being unprofessional and the two appeared to have had little contact until now.

Sarkodie initiated the truce by sharing a new song by Alade and Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo on Twitter.

Alade thanked Sarkodie and the rapper replied with a request for a follow back

When Alade did so it delighted their fans.

"Big love @yemialadee thank you. We're looking forward to the collabo and video!," wrote Stone Kay.

"God bless you Queen @yemialadee for following our King back The love still reigns," Ice Moni wrote.

"We love u queen alade," Kabutey tweeted.

Ou just realized queen unfollowed me... SarkNation tell my sis to follow me back n I’m sorry 😊. No need for no explanations it’s 2020 Link up 😉 always proud of you 😊 https://t.co/J2nTfJzZIT

— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) February 6, 2020

