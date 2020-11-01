1 hour ago

Award winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Addo aka Sarkodie has decided to follow all Ghana Premier League clubs on social media platform Twitter.

With barely some two weeks to go before the Ghana Premier League starts on 13th November, excitement has been gradually building with transfer deadline day on Saturday generating a lot of traction like the foreign transfer window.

As a token to paying his due to the local game the award winning rapper tweeted that he wants to follow all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs and should be furnished with the handles which the GFA readily provided.

"I’m following any local team on here yall tag me with their handles I wanna b updated on what’s happening" he tweeted.

He also added:"My first big performance outside should b at one of the local league matches"

With the signing of Asamoah Gyan by moneybags Legon Cities, a lot of attention is expected to be generated by his capture.

?s=20

?s=20