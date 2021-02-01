51 minutes ago

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, TeePhlow whose real name is Lukeman Ekow Baidoo has disclosed to Amansan Krakye in an interview on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com why he is still locked up in the USA.

TeePhlow who is currently in Connecticut in the USA said he that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and only got to know of his status when he was about to return to Ghana but he kept it from the public for fear of causing panicking amongst his fan base.

“As for abroad we came to just make a curve and return home which we adequately prepared to come back to Ghana. When I was about to return to Ghana, I was supposed to do a Covid-19 test before I would be allowed to go to the airport and travel back home,” he stated.

“But unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19, however, it’s an information which I didn’t put out earlier in the public domain to avoid panicking amongst my fanbase. So when it happened like that it means I couldn’t fly back to Ghana from Connecticut in the USA,” he revealed on Kastle Drive.

TeePhlow advised his followers on Kastle FM 90.3MHz in Cape Coast to tread cautiously because Covid-19 is real and therefore appealed for everyone to abide strictly by the safety protocols whilst the use of herbal medicine should also be encouraged.

He remarked “Another thing is that it was during that time that I heard that the number of coronavirus infections are also increasing in Ghana. Whenever I have the opportunity to speak I always advice people to be extra careful.

“We have to practice social distancing and apart from that you have to eat more fruits and vegetables, ginger with garlic mixture boiled together and drink more traditional herbal medicine,” he continued.

He concluded “Because Covid-19 is very real which is killing a lot of people so let’s all be careful and at the appropriate time I shall return to Ghana for all of us to properly have fun together.”

mynewsgh