3 hours ago

Rapper, Yaw Tog, born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has reunited with Stormzy after he was heavily criticised for comments that he “made” the British rapper popular in Ghana.

Weeks ago the teen rapper was quoted for saying Stormzy made him more popular on the music market after their collaboration on the remix version of his song “Sore”, but he also helped him gain popularity in Ghana because not everyone knew who Stormzy was.

“He made me more popular in this market. And I made him more popular here too. Because people didn’t know Stormzy in Ghana. So, I think we both did magic to ourselves. Magic to our brands,” Yaw said on TV3.

The comment attracted a huge backlash from the public who thought he was being an ingrate. But in a reaction, Yaw Tog said his comment was “misconstrued.”

Interestingly Stormzy appears not bothered about the brouhaha. In a video Yaw Tog shared on his Instagram stories, Stormzy was seen showing love by giving him a warm embrace. They were both very much excited as Stormzy was heard shouting in surprise after seeing Yaw Tog.

The two met during Stormzy’s birthday celebration inside a London nightclub.

Tog, who won the ‘Hip-hop/Hiplife Song of the Year’ at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has since last week been in the UK where he performed at the ‘Party In The Park’ event.

Both Stormzy and Yaw Tog trended heavily on social media over what has been described as reunion video.