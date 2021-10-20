1 hour ago

South Australia-based Ghanaian reggae artiste, songwriter and producer, Ras Minano, won the World Reggae Song of the Year award at the 2021 edition of the USA W.A.M. Awards with his hit track ‘Womba’.

Womba, which literally means ‘Here We Come’ in Ga, came off his recently released three-track EP in February 2021 titled ‘Womba’.

The 2021 W.A.M. Awards celebrate the year’s most incredible independent artistes from around the world in multiple genres and categories.

Ras Minano, who has performed on a number of international events, was honoured for his contributions to reggae.

The W.A.M. Awards are a division of BWH Music Group. BWH Music Group works with today’s emerging independent artistes to achieve common goals in sound and promotion, offering mixing and mastering services, music promotions, National Indie Radio, and the W.A.M. Awards.

Winners of We Are The Music Makers (W.A.M.) awards and special awardees were announced via television, social media and radio broadcast on the official handles of the awards.

Ras Minano is a gifted drummer, percussionist, singer, and songwriter based in Port Adelaide in South Australia whose simple lyrics, infectious beats and uplifting rhythms have captivated millions of audiences across the globe.

The Mamprobi born artiste has three albums to his credit – ‘Jah Spirit’, ‘Africa is Sick’, and ‘Real Rasta’.

Minano is the leader and founder of the Hope of Africa Band which performs all music genres.

Ras Ekow Minano was born in Accra and currently lives in Port Adelaide, South Australia.

In 2020, he released his third album, ‘Real Rasta’ following on from previous albums ‘Jah Spirit’ and ‘Africa is Sick’.

His song ‘Africa Oseeyeii’ won ‘Reggae/World Music Song of the Year’ at the W.A.M. Awards in 2020.

The song also made Minano a semi-finalist in the 2020 International Songwriting Contest.

He has released one album and three EPs since 2009. The music of Ras Minano & the Hope of Africa Band combines elements of Afrobeat and reggae music and promotes peace, love, harmony and unity.