Some Ghanaians entertainers who defied all odds to mesmerise the public in their various fields have earned nominations at the maiden Golden Age Creative Arts Awards for their indispensable role in the country's showbiz circles.

The award scheme is designed to award deserving players who are excelling in the creative arts sectors across the country.

Some of the individuals nominated in the about 50 categories include actress, Bibi Bright, founder of Golden Movie Awards, Mimi Adani, broadcaster, Ola Michael, entrepreneur, Miz Derby, actress Abena Ghana, and astute broadcaster, Quophi Okyeame, says MET TV.

Others include Victoria Michaels, Stephanie Karikari, Koo Fori, Roselyn Felli, and others.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Dolphin House Production believes that people who have excelled in the arts need to be recognised and celebrated.

According to him, such platforms add numerous benefit to the individuals recognised and catapult them to higher heights.

"For us we believe every nominee is a winner, we wish everyone all the best," he said.

He further disclosed voting has started in earnest and would continue till February 26. This would be followed by the main event on March 6.