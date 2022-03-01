11 minutes ago

Versatile Ghanaian player Rashid Abdul Obuobi has joined lower tier Serbian club Zlatibor on a free transfer.

The left footed Ghanaian can play as a left back, center back or even as a left winger but has been without a club since leaving Serbian side Vodzovac in July 2021.

He has signed an initial one year deal with his new side which is subject to renewal after its expiration.

The 27 year old Accra born player has vast experience as he has played for a lot of teams in the Balkan region and is no stranger to the place.

He has in the past played for Borak Cacak, Donjo Srem as well as Latvian outfit Ventspils.