2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila has opened talks with his club about a possible one year contract extension.

Rashid Sumaila plays for Qatari side Al Qadsia Fc in the Kuwaiti league in the Gulf region .

The center back has been on the books of Al Qadsia since 2015 having gone several loan spells at Mamelodi Sundowns,Red Star Belgrade and Al Gharafa.

But he seems now grounded at his Qatari club where he has been a mainstay in the team this season now wonder he has extended his stay by a year.

The club's technical department were instrumental in the defender extending his contract as they have been very impressed with his performance so far.

Sumailia has agreed an extension in principle with his club but will officially put pen to paper on the deal when the league resumes after the coronavirus induced break.