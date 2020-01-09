1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Defender Rashid Sumaila was once again the pillar at the heart of defence for Al Qadsia in their 3-1 away win against Al Tadhoman in the Kuwaiti Premier League over the weekend.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs and Asante Kotoko rare guard produced another outstanding display to add to his already impressive season as the Kuwaiti giants beat their opponent on Saturday.

Sumaila lasted the entire duration for the Royals as they continue their quest to annex the coveted league trophy.

Al Qadsia currently sits on top of the league table In Qatar with an impressive tally of 22 points in the ten games they've played since the start of the campaign.