2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila is gearing up for a heartfelt return to his roots as he approaches the twilight of his illustrious career. T

he former Black Stars defender, renowned for his defensive prowess, is expressing a strong desire to conclude his professional journey on home soil.

Sumaila, who recently returned to Ghana, is actively engaged in training with his newly formed Division three side while also seeking to reconnect with traditional Ghanaian clubs that played a significant role in his early career.

At 31 years old, he is fueled by a deep desire to end his footballing journey where it all began.

Having started his career with Great Astronomers at Colts, Venomous Vipers, Ebusua Dwarfs, and Asante Kotoko, Sumaila now aims to don the colors of either Asante Kotoko or Ebusua Dwarfs as he contemplates his return.

“I started in Ghana, and of course, I would want to end it here, give back and play for them. So let’s say if I want to return, I will play for Ebusua Dwarfs or Asante Kotoko,” shared Sumaila in an interview with ghanasportspage.com.

Demonstrating his commitment to this vision, Sumaila is actively involved with a lower-tier side in Cape Coast, contributing both on and off the field.

As he nears the end of his illustrious career, the football stalwart is poised for a homecoming that holds special significance in his footballing journey.