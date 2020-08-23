2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila has left Al Qadsia SC after rejecting a new contract extension from the Kuwait Premier League side.

The 27-year-old reached an agreement with the Yellow and Black lads not to continue with them after 5 years of football success.

The aggressive centre-back was expected to sign a new contract extension with the Kings, which he says could not meet his expectation.

"My contract ended with them on 30 July 2020," Sumaila told ghanaguardian.com

"So am done with them after serving them for 5 years.They gave me a new contract but i didn’t like it."

Sumaila joined the Kuwaiti powerhouse from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns in 2015 for an undisclosed fee.

A statement by the club said the Ghanaian "will always be in the heart of Qadsia and its fans".

He won three trophies for the club during his spell, being voted Al Qadsia Player of the Season twice.

The former Ghana U20 guardsman, before joining Al Qadsia SC , had played for Qatari side Al Gharafa and Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

Sumaila won the 2018/19 Serbian Super League title with Red Star Belgrade after making only three appearances for the club.

The former Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs star has capped nine times for the senior national team of Ghana.

Sumaila was a member of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.