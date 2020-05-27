47 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila has grabbed nomination for Al-Qadsia Player of the 2019/2020 Season.

The centre back has had a stellar performance with the Kuwaiti side since his return from loan deal with Red Star Belgrade.

He will however face a tight competition from fellow teammates Ahmed Al-Daferi and Badeer Al-Motowaa who will battle it out for the honour.

The 2011 Ghana Premier League best defender joined the Kuwaiti side in 2015 but had two consecutive loan deals with Al Gharafa and Rest Star Belgrade within the period.

His return to Qadasia has seen him featured in 19 games, scoring 1 with 5 Man of the Match Awards to his credit.

Rashid, 27, will run out of contract at the end of the season after spending five year with the Kuwaiti Champions.

Before the Kuwaiti Viva League was suspended due to Coronavirus in Match, Rashid was instrumental during their 2019 Kuwait Super Cup triumph and helped them to a 2nd position with 30 points from 14 games.