1 hour ago

Teachers in the Adansi-Akrokeri Circuit of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Obuasi Municipality, have expressed grave concern about the spate of deaths among their members in recent times.

Mr. Charles Kwabena Amponsah, the Akrokerri Zonal Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) said the rate at which teachers were dying in the area was worrying.

Speaking at a health screening exercise organized by the Akrokeri Zonal GNAT secretariat for teachers in the area, he said the spate of deaths in recent times raised serious health concern among most of them.

“Of late more teachers are passing on in the Akrokerri Circuit due to high blood pressure and other health issues,” he told the over 100 teachers who had lined up to take part in the exercise.

Mr. Amponsah said the free screening exercise was to create an opportunity for the teachers to examine themselves, know their health status and take immediate steps to address issues concerning their health.

He mentioned stress as one of the major health issues among teachers and advised them to manage their stress levels well in order not to degenerate into serious health problems.

Mr. Victor Kwaku Nuamah of the Behavioural Science Department at Obuasi Government Hospital commended GNAT for showing keen interest in the health of its members.

He said cancer was becoming a serious health problem among Ghanaians and urged the teachers to undertake regular health checks to know their status.

Some of the teachers who took part in the health screening exercise told the Ghana News Agency that the stressful nature of their work called for frequent health checks and commended GNAT for taking the initiative to support teachers in that direction.

Source: peacefmonline