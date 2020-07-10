2 hours ago

Former president Jerry John Rawlings has announced the immediate closure of his office due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The decision which takes effect on Friday 10, July comes at a time Ghana's covid1-19 cases hits 23,463.

In a statement the former president urged Ghanaians to "be mindful of their personal discipline" as Government seem to have been overwhelnmed by the spread of the virus, which has claimed 129 lives.

“The decision which is aimed at protecting staff and potential visitors will be reviewed after two weeks,” a statement from his office read.

The statement, however, did not mention if a case has been detected in the office or otherwise.

“The former President once again urges all Ghanaians to be mindful of their personal discipline and care as we work to combat the disease. He calls on all to wear their masks, maintain appropriate social distancing, cough etiquette and general hygiene protocols.

“Members of the general public who wish to urgently contact the office can do so through email – [email protected], [email protected]”

Ghana on Thursday recorded 641 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s case count to 23,463.

Over 1,400 new cases have been recorded in the last two updates from the Ghana Health Service.