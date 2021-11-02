1 hour ago

The family of former President Jerry John Rawlings says the first anniversary of his passing will be held on Friday, November 12.

In a press release on Tuesday by the Executive Secretary at the late President’s office, Kobina Andoh Amoakwa stated that a Remembrance Mass will be held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka to mark the anniversary.

“Due to Covid-19 requirements, the Holy Spirit Cathedral will host a limited number of congregants; seating will thus be on a first-come, first-served basis,” the release dated November 2, noted.

The former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after a short illness on November 12, 2020.

He was laid in state on January 25 and January 26, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

A state burial was held at the Black Star Square, and he was subsequently conveyed to the Military Cemetery in Burma Camp, where he was buried.

Friends, sympathisers and the general public have been invited to participate in the Remembrance Mass, which will commence promptly at 9 am.